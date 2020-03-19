Celebrities have a lot of advantages in the coronavirus pandemic, like mansions with in-home theaters and gyms to quarantine in and mysteriously easy access to testing. Also: practice hiding from the outside world while having secret babies.

Kylie Jenner pointed this out today on her Instagram story: "i'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. i didn't leave the house for months."

The 22-year-old influencer famously kept her pregnancy a secret for all three trimesters, creating internet mayhem when she revealed a fully gestated and birthed child to the world on February 1, 2018. Where were you when you found out about Stormi?!

Not one paparazzi photo was leaked of her baby bump, so we know how good Kylie is at quarantine. She probably has a lot of leftover pregnancy arts and crafts supplies, and maybe some experimental nonfiction borrowed from Kendall. You know: some Darcie Wilder, Melissa Broder, the latest Maggie Nelson.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," she wrote in her story, also posting a viral photo of nurses holding signs that say "We stay here for you. Please stay home for us."

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are being responsible citizens, not even seeing each other, according to Kim. Meanwhile, other celebrities are broadcasting terrible takes to their millions of followers, such as Evangeline Lilly who recently bragged about her bold decision not to self-quarantine, or Vanessa Hudgens, who livestreamed some very cavalier remarks.