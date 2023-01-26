Kylie Jenner Responds to a Fan Roasting Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is responding to a fan who roasted her son's new name.

Almost a year after announcing that they were ditching the name Wolf Webster, the 25-year-old makeup mogul finally revealed that her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 31, had been rechristened Aire in an Instagram post earlier this week.

"AIRE🤍," Kylie captioned a series of adorable snaps of the 11-month-old, including pics of him eating and horsing around with mom, prior to clarifying that his name was pronounced "air."



That said, it didn't take long for the internet to start roasting the moniker, especially after a number of Arabic speakers explained that his name is a common slang word for "my penis." And now the inevitable Avatar: The Last Airbender references are starting to come out, though Kylie herself seems to think that those jokes are actually funny.

Shortly after the big announcement, a TikTok user named @simo_ziqubu decided to poke fun at the baby's name in a video referencing the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon. In the viral skit, the content creator pretends to be both Travis and Kylie, who are discussing potential names inspired by the show's four nations — Water, Earth, Fire and Air — before settling on the last option. And Kylie was apparently so amused by the joke that she couldn't help but chime in, posting two crying laughing emojis beneath the post.

However, it seems like the on-and-off couple may have had an eerily similar conversation at some point, as Kylie previously said that Travis was being picky about names.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie previously told host James Corden back in September on The Late Late Show.

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," as she continued before adding that the pair — who also have a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi — weren't "ready to share" his name just yet, mostly thanks to Travis' apparent flip-flopping.

Check out Kylie's comment on @simo_ziqubu's TikTok for yourself below.

@simo_ziqubu What an accurate sound 😂 IB: @Massimo Mandato #kylie #travis #aire