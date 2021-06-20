Kylie Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics all began with her original lip kits. And now, her signature product is getting a reboot.

Related | Kylie Jenner Is Launching A Baby Brand

The makeup mogul revealed the lip kits' redesign and brand new formula. This time around, they're going to be smudge-resistant, vegan, lightweight and ready to last for a full eight-hour wear. And based on the video Kylie posted on Instagram, all the shades will have new packaging, in light pink boxes that match her Kylie Skin branding.

When the new lip kits are dropping is still TBD but Kylie has been teasing something big is coming for her beauty line. Last month, the brand wiped its whole Instagram page clean. And as it is now, there are only two posts on their feed.

​Kylie Cosmetics was first launched in 2015 when the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was only 18 years old. When she first launched her lip kits, they were so in demand that they sold out in less than a minute. And from then on, she's built an entire beauty empire with a huge following.