Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her viral fight with Kourtney was actually far more serious than all of the memes may indicate — to the point where they had to temporarily suspend production of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On Monday, the star appeared on The Tonight Show: Home Edition to talk about the explosive season 18 premiere of the show, which saw the two sisters coming to physical blows after Kim called Kourtney's dedication to the show into question.

That said, according to Kim, the actual fight so intense that Kris Jenner ended up crying when she saw the footage.

"I don't really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see... I was bleeding. And so you didn't really get see that detail," she said. "When I looked down at my arm and saw she had had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back."

"I just went over and slapped her back," Kim continued, later revealing that things were so tense they stopped filming for an entire week after the altercation.

"I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, 'This isn't like our type of show. Like, what's happening?'" Kim said, before adding, "We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."

And while she went on to claim that things between her and Kourtney have smoothed over since, she did add that her sister's decision to take some time off from the show is necessary.

"I think she really needs it," Kim said, though she didn't comment on Kourtney's previous statement that she supposedly quit the show altogether. "I think that'll be so much better for her."

Watch Kim's entire interview, below.