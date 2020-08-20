Since its inception, New York-based fashion label KROST has intertwined luxury minimalist style with community-oriented philanthropy through each of its collections that support a variety of societal and environmental causes.

For the brand's debut, founder Samuel Krost partnered with March for Our Lives in the wake of the horrific shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and for the second range, which aimed to shed light on climate change, KROST committed to donating a fraction of its proceeds to the Eden Reforestation Projects in order to plant 10,000 trees.

Now, for its latest range amid the treachery of the COVID-19 pandemic, the charitable fashion collective is focused on giving back to New York City's resilient factory workers, each of whom made this collection possible despite obvious setbacks.

"Every collection we release is inspired by what's happening in the world around us and the social cause we aim to raise awareness for," Krost tells PAPER. "It goes without saying, these last few months our team's mission has never been so pertinent. Since our launch, we've worked to raise awareness surrounding gun reform and climate change but since the outbreak of COVID-19, we really wanted to make an impact on our local community and support those affected in what was once the epicenter of the pandemic: NYC. Our inspiration for this collection was New York City and its resilient nature."

This latest drop welcomes revamped iterations of the label's signature weave crewneck and sweatpants in two vivid colorways: aqua and transparent yellow. Taking a simple-yet-purposeful approach, the brand's slogan, "Support Your Friends," appears across each piece, echoing the importance of aiding vulnerable communities throughout the global pandemic and beyond. Dubbed "New World," this collection is intentional in its message of unity, hoping to incite positivity amid crisis as the world enters a new era in response to COVID-19.

"The experiences we are overcoming help us recognize the preciousness of time, the attainability of change, the urgency of action, and the importance of unity," says Krost. "What we love most about our brand's slogan 'Support Your Friends' is the different ways people interpret it. What this slogan has personally meant to me since the day we launched was supporting one another, whether you know this person or not, based on your shared beliefs and want for change. Our mission and slogan has never been more important to share."

The collection is available to shop now at KrostNewYork.com. The Reverse Weave Crewneck retails for $160 and the Reverse Weave Sweatpants are priced at $145. $5 to $10 from each purchase will be donated to NYC factory workers.