It seems all our favorite TV stars of the early aughts have migrated to a new medium: podcasts. Former NorCal ladies Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Bethany Lenz have one to talk One Tree Hill musings, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke created one to reminisce on the O.C. and now Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are launching a podcast to chat all things Laguna Beach.

Their new podcast, called Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen, will debut this summer, according to Variety , and already has 40 episodes ordered by Dear Media. Together, Cavallari and Colletti will revisit the first two seasons of Laguna Beach for “salacious, scandalous and sensational behind-the-scenes stories,” Dear Media revealed. They won’t go at it alone, though — listeners can expect some of the other Laguna Beach alumni to drop in, as well as some celebrity guests. And if you have burning questions for Cavallari or Colletti — or about the show in general — you might actually get your answers. The podcast is planning a hotline so fans can connect with the hosts.

“Eighteen years later and we’re finally ready to revisit ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,'” Cavallari said in a statement provided to Variety. “Stephen and I can’t wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Coletti added, “I’m excited to take this ride down memory lane. I haven’t seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience. Partnering with Dear Media and Kristin makes for a dream scenario. Kristin brings the heat and I’ll try to keep up... Some things never change.”

It’s been a long time since Laguna Beach first aired , but our excitement over this announcement makes it feel like no time at all has passed. We’ll start thinking on our questions immediately.

Photo via Getty/ Jesse Grant



