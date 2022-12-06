After a battle with colon cancer, iconic actress Kirstie Alley passed away on Monday, December 5 at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed on her official social media accounts via an official statement penned by her children, True and Lillie.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement reads. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Alley made her way into American culture through her iconic role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom, Cheers. Introduced in the show's sixth season, she was known for her comical romantic failures and strong personality and received both an Emmy and Golden Globe award for her performance. She eventually earned herself more award nominations for her titular role in Veronica's Closet, another NBC sitcom that ran in the late '90s.

As a staple across scripted television and film, she even ventured into reality and competition television with appearances on Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer. She also was known for being a spokesperson for the weight loss company Jenny Craig, appearing in many commercials.

Later in her life, Alley became politically active and was known as an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during his presidential run. Prior to that, she was vocal about her support for Democratic president Barack Obama. The shift led to a rift with many fellow celebrities. She also alleges that her conservative politics affected her career.

In an interview with conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson, Alley said, "People go, 'You're so brave.' I go, 'No, I think I'm stupid.' Because honestly, it is a real blackballing situation."

Alley is survived by her two children, William "True" and Lillie, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Parker Stevenson.

Many of Alley's fans and peers chimed in to offer their condolences.