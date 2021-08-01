Chinese-Canadian pop star and actor Kris Wu has been criminally detained in Beijing, China on suspicion of rape.

The Public Security Bureau at Chaoyang district announced Saturday that they're holding the 30-year-old former member of K-Pop group EXO "in response to relevant information reported on the internet." According to a statement to the Associated Press, he "repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations."

Related | David Dobrik Returns To YouTube After Vlog Squad Rape Scandal

The first to accuse Wu was 19-year-old student Du Meizhu, who says she was just 17 when the incident happened. She claims that she was invited to a party at his house, was pressured to drink alcohol and then woke up on his bed the next day. Wu has denied these accusations and is reportedly suing her for defamation.

Since Du came forward, at least 24 more women have also accused Wu.

Brands like Porsche and Bvlgari have cut ties with Wu. The Communist Party's official paper, People's Daily, also wrote in a post online, "Having a foreign nationality is not a protective talisman, and no matter how big the name is, there is no immunity."