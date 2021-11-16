It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands off each other. However, the newly engaged couple is now dividing the internet with their latest PDA session, as it took place at someone else's wedding.

Over the weekend, the duo attended PR exec Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella. And while they looked very black-tie suave in photos posted to the reality star's Instagram, a raunchier video of Kardashian straddling him during the reception has also sparked an entire online debate about their extreme PDA.

In a new thread posted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians subreddit, an overwhelming majority of people voiced their disgust with the "cringe" moment, with one person opining, "This... Is too far."

"so embarrassing for her life and her soul," they continued before another commenter compared it to a "car crash" they couldn't "stop watching it even though it makes [them] feel sick!"

"Oh no, why is she dry humping him in public let alone at someone's wedding?," a third critic said before insisting that they weren't even "overly fussed about their pda" before. That said, they went on to call this particular incident "just pure gross."

Even so, Kravis also had their fair share of defenders on Twitter, with one fan replying to a comment about Kardashian turning "a little trashy since being with Travis" by saying, "Or maybe she's just in a healthy relationship that allows her the room to express herself without any judgment."

or maybe she’s just in a healthy relationship that allows her the room to express herself without any judgment 🤷🏻‍♀️ — li$a (@softestIisa) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, others praised their give no fucks attitude and said they were living vicariously through their very public displays of love, explaining that they loved how "confident free [Kardashian has] become with travis."

"she's doing whatever she wants not worrying about what anyone thinks now. I want what they have.TRULY," they continued as another wrote, "One thing kourtney & Travis gone do is hump in public I love that for them not a damn given between those two."

I love how confident free she’s become with travis, she’s doing whatever she wants not worrying about what anyone thinks now. I want what they have.TRULY — R (@realraghad_) November 15, 2021

One thing kourtney & Travis gone do is hump in public I love that for them not a damn given between those two — lori Harveys baby hairs (@RYOUDUMBB) November 14, 2021

You can read the entire Reddit thread here.