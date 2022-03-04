Kourtney Kardashian doesn't need a stylist when she has Travis Barker.

In an extremely MGK and Megan Fox move, the Poosh founder showed up to the photoshoot for her Bustle cover in her fiancé's underwear. But not just any underwear, as she proudly told the publication, because obviously they were Balenciaga.

According to Kardashian, it all started earlier that morning at her beau's house when she was on her way home to get dressed for the shoot. Except Barker apparently "begged her to stay," a wish she granted, so long as he dressed her up himself. And as a result, the star ended up in Barker's undies, as well as one of his vintage tees, a pair of his sweatpants and some socks, which we all know he loved as a notorious foot guy.

However, Kardashian kept the rest of the interview pretty serious, focusing on her negative experience with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which she ultimately ended up quitting back in March 2020.

"I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place," she said, adding that it ultimately "became a really toxic environment at the end" for her.

“I felt like I was being almost a character," Kardashian continued. "‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’”

Even worse, the last few seasons followed the dissolution of her relationship with the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, and her time in therapy as a result. Given how private that experience should be though, Kardashian felt like she needed to take a step back and appear less on the show, which led to her family "ganging up" on her.

"I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this feels awful,’” she said, before explaining that she had to start giving herself "pep talks" ahead of filming and tell herself to put a smile on her face.

Even so, she went on to say that she feels prepared for her family's new show, The Kardashians, after a lot of "growth" and seeing her sisters "shift" their mindset following the final season of KUWTK, especially she feels like she has "more things to show" now.

Read Kardashian's cover story here.