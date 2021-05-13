They say love changes a person and by the looks of it, it's changed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in a lot of, um, interesting ways.
The romantically involved Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer have been leaving more that few heads scratching at their increasingly bizarre public displays of affection ever since they confirmed that they were officially an item back in February. Earlier in the week, Barker shared a photo to his Instagram Story of a candle with a label that read "This smells like Kourtney's orgasm."
The couple then took things a step further. In her latest Instagram post, Kourtney showed off her newfound tattooing skills, documenting the process of her inking a cursive "I love you" on Barker's forearm. It's worth pointing out that Barker already has a tattoo of Kourtney's first name above his left nipple, and the drummer gave this latest addition his stamp of approval commenting "woman of many talents" under the post.
Photo via Getty/ Jeff Bottari/ Zuffa LLC
