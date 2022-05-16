After the two sparked rumors of eloping in Vegas post-Grammys (a "ceremony" which later turned out to be just a fun dry-run), Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian appear to have actually tied the knot this time. According to TMZ, the two held an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony this past Sunday.

The power couple celebrated their love with close friends, family and, of course, some TMZ sources who told the tabloid the two officially filed the legal paperwork. The source also said Kardashian and Barker plan to have an “actual” ceremony in Italy in the near future. We love a three-act wedding.

With the practice wedding out of the way, they seem to have worked out all the kinks. Barker wore an all-black tuxedo and Kardashian radiated bridal beauty in what appears to be a wedding dress cut-off. Complementing their leather Las Vegas wedding looks, the Santa Barbara ceremony certified that the pair is as stylish as they are spontaneous.

With their marriage certificate in tow, the two piled into a black lowrider convertible with a sign reading “Just Married” strapped to the front grill. However, neither have made it social-media official, a departure from the Las Vegas stint, which Kardashian had shared the very next day with a tongue-in-cheek caption (and a photo of a tongue-heavy wedding kiss).

Their legal wedding certainly sounds perfect, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there was an Italian fairytale in the works too. Third time’s may be the charm, but, for now, the Kardashian-Barkers are a charming pair. Congratulations to the happy couple!