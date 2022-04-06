Hollywood's most infamously PDA-prone couple — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — has allegedly finally made it official and gotten married.

According to Page Six, the two have apparently eloped in Las Vegas after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards this past Sunday. In classic Vegas drive thru chapel fashion, sources claim the spur of the moment ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, per Barker's request, at 1:30 AM Monday morning with their own private photographer and security in tow.

And before we get too far into the weeds with this impromptu wedding, it looks like the ceremony wasn't exactly legally binding. Barker and Kardashian reportedly showed up to the chapel without a marriage license and explained the spontaneous decision as being primarily just for fun. As an added bonus, this is only just one of several planned celebrations the nuptials have planned with "lots of fanfare" in store, which actually falls more in line with the couple's history.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged last October in a beachfront proposal after nine long months of dating. From sharing underwear to covering the Blink-182 drummer's lawn in toilet paper messages, Barker and Kardashian have earned a reputation for their frequent and very open — sometimes cringey — displays of affection, as documented through their numerous red carpet make out sessions. Plus if Kris Jenner has anything to do with it, one those multiple ceremonies will end up making a good finale for the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu series.

This isn't the first time people have questioned whether or not Barker and Kardashian had covertly tied the knot either. Coincidentally, it was on another Vegas outing that the couple stoked marriage rumors when Kardashian's longtime hairstylist, Glen Oropeza, shared a photo of the pair with the caption "...NOWWW I understand why people tie the knot in Vegas. There's nothing like love AND a good time." This along with another Instagram post from Barker's daughter appearing to congratulate the couple naturally set off a wave of titillated speculation only for it to peter out as another false flag.