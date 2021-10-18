Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

Over the weekend, the rock legend and the reality star got engaged after nine months of dating at their favorite beachside hotel in Montecito, California. Photos show that the proposal was done amid a gorgeous arrangement of red roses courtesy of Kardashian florist, Jeff Leatham, as well as rows of white candles placed in the sand.

"It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar," an insider told E! News, explaining that the proposal surprised Kourtney, who thought they were just taking a low-key day trip to one of their favorite date spots.

According to the source, the couple share "a lot of memories" at the Rosewood Miramar and, needless to say, this one will probably be the most special.

The proposal, which was witnessed by a handful of friends and family, saw Travis get down on one knee and profess his love, before "[thanking] her for making him a better person. As for Kourtney, the source said she was "happy" and "emotional," and responded by "[tearing] up" and continuously "saying, 'I love you.'"

Later, Kourtney also publicly confirmed the news herself via an Instagram post featuring photos of the moment, alongside the caption, "forever @travisbarker," which Travis reposted to his own Story afterward.

The romantic moment was then reportedly followed up by a celebratory dinner inside the hotel, attended by some of the Kardashians and Travis' children, all of whom shared well wishes for the couple as well as sweet photos and videos from the dinner.

The newly engaged started dating earlier this year, though they've been friends for some time. This is Kourtney's first engagement. Travis has previously been married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares Landon, Alabama and another daughter, Atiana.

Congratulations to the happy couple!