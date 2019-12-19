Kourtney Kardashian's 10-Year-Old Son Has a Skincare Routine

Mason Disick may be Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, but in true Kardashian-Jenner form, he's already taking steps to ensure his skin won't give that fact away in 20 years' time.

Related I Poosh Calling: Kourtney Kardashian Takes Time Out For Herself

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the reality star and Poosh founder revealed not only her skincare routine — an eight-step process that involves $38 hair wraps and CBD-infused serums — but more importantly, how her preteen plans on maintaining his youthful glow.

"I just went through a whole skincare routine with him. We did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in a drawer in his bathroom," she said. "He loves to do it and feel like he's taking care of his skin. I think that it is an important think to teach girls and boys, like how my mom taught us to take care of ourselves."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

And of course, since Poosh was created with her daughter's nickname in mind, it comes at no surprise that Penelope is also showing an early interest in skincare: "She loves to give me facials. I think because she's watched me her whole life taking care of my skin," she continued.

So while you continue to fall asleep in your makeup, rest assured, the pre-pubescent Disick kids will be applying rejuvenating face masks nightly. Self-care starts early.