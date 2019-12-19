Kourtney Kardashian's 10-Year-Old Son Has a Skincare Routine

Mason Disick may be Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, but in true Kardashian-Jenner form, he's already taking steps to ensure his skin won't give that fact away in 20 years' time.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the reality star and Poosh founder revealed not only her skincare routine — an eight-step process that involves $38 hair wraps and CBD-infused serums — but more importantly, how her preteen plans on maintaining his youthful glow.
"I just went through a whole skincare routine with him. We did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in a drawer in his bathroom," she said. "He loves to do it and feel like he's taking care of his skin. I think that it is an important think to teach girls and boys, like how my mom taught us to take care of ourselves."
And of course, since Poosh was created with her daughter's nickname in mind, it comes at no surprise that Penelope is also showing an early interest in skincare: "She loves to give me facials. I think because she's watched me her whole life taking care of my skin," she continued.
So while you continue to fall asleep in your makeup, rest assured, the pre-pubescent Disick kids will be applying rejuvenating face masks nightly. Self-care starts early.
Photography: Jamie Nelson for PAPER