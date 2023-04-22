Kourtney Kardashian Appears to Respond to Shanna Moakler's Shade

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have subtly responded to Shanna Moakler's ongoing hate campaign.

Earlier this week, the former Miss USA reportedly shaded the Poosh founder's relationship with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, by responding to an Instagram comment that seemingly took aim at Hulu's upcoming special about the PDA-obsessed couple's wedding, which also includes her two children with the Blink-182 drummer.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus #parentalalienationawareness," the person wrote, seemingly unaware of Shanna's strained relationship with 19-year-old Landon Barker and 17-year-old Alabama Barker. However, the Celebrity Big Brother alum still replied with a snide complaint about Kourtney posting "more of my kids then [sic] her own lol," in reference to the reality star's three kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Notably, Shanna's social media dig came on the heels of her appearance on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast, where she dubbed Travis and Kourtney's relationship "absolutely disgusting" and "so fucking weird."

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it," she said, all while insisting "it's not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about," Shanna continued. "But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

While The Kardashians star has been careful about any directly engagement with Shanna, Kourtney appeared to respond to the pageant queen's latest commentary in a cryptic Instagram Story about facing "so much criticism and hate and negativity lately."

"Let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier," she wrote alongside a Bible verse about "giving to the needy," according to Page Six.

"I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy," Kourtney concluded, before following up with a photo from her recent birthday bash, where her kids can be seen helping her blow out the candles on her cake.

Shanna, however, has yet to respond to Kourtney's posts.