An otherworldly photo of Kourtney Kardashian has fans crying "photoshop."

It all started earlier this week after Kim Kardashian posted a photo from her family's Lake Tahoe trip, in which Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, and Corey Gamble can be seen standing on a deck together.

Pretty normal, right? Well, not quite. Because while it could've just been the lighting, the snap also had fans wondering why Kourtney had a strange "glow" around her. Granted, it didn't take long for people to chalk up her ethereal presence to a lazy cut-and-paste editing job, especially given the Kardashian-Jenners' history of photoshop fails.

"Why does Kourtney's head look like it's been photoshopped in?," one person said, while a second fan joked, "Lol, they forgot to invite Kourtney so they just decided to photoshop her in."

Meanwhile, another commenter wrote, "This family is worth $2B. They could've payed someone with the best photoshop skills to insert Kourtney but instead they used this PicsArt edit."

Why does Kourtney’s head look like it’s been photoshopped in? — REBEKKA 🤍 (@rebekkarnold) December 23, 2020

Lol, they forgot to invite kourtney so they just decided to photoshop her in pic.twitter.com/W7bAhOXm57 — Caleb (@CalebHarinarain) December 23, 2020

this family is worth $2B. they could’ve payed someone with the best photoshop skills to insert Kourtney but instead they used this PicsArt edit😭 https://t.co/jBmowxsbgT — Dylan (@dyldakota) December 23, 2020

According to a source speaking to E! News though, Kourtney was most definitely in the photo. And while she has yet to address the accusations herself, it looks like she isn't all that bothered seeing as how she's already reposted Kim's pic to her own Instagram Story.