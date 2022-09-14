Kourtney Kardashian is standing behind her controversial fast fashion clothing line.

In case you missed it, the 43-year-old Poosh founder came under intense criticism last week after announcing her new collaboration with Boohoo, which would entail the creation of two collections of sustainable garments as the fast fashion retailer's supposed "sustainability ambassador." But instead of praise, the partnership actually ended up angering the internet, with many dubbing it an overt example of "greenwashing" and accusing both parties of falsely marketing their products as "eco-conscious," especially given the Kardashian-Jenners' alleged environmental impact and Boohoo's reputation as one of the least sustainable and most exploitative brands out there. That said, it now appears as if the controversy was actually an integral part of their plan this entire time, as Kourtney herself recently revealed she knew the backlash was coming.

On the same day as the New York Fashion Week debut of the first 45-piece collaboration, the reality TV star took to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 13 to explain why she decided to accept such a questionable partnership, saying that she "went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet."



"I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand," she wrote, before adding that she simultaneously thought about how she could use her new role to help Boohoo "make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change." After all, Kourtney went on to argue that since "fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere," she thought "the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet."

"It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for," the star continued. "I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose."

You can read Kourtney's entire post about her collaboration with Boohoo below.