Kourtney Kardashian Criticized For 'Disgusting' Bathroom Food Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is grossing out fans with her recent meal.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old Poosh founder took to her Instagram to share a few snaps of her lavish dinner, including an assortment of fruit, a pile of deep-fried tenders and some chilled champagne. Sounds pretty standard, right? Well, it would be if it wasn't for the fact that Kourtney's obviously enjoying her food in the bathroom, as evidenced by the half-eaten burger on top of her toilet.

While there's something to be said about sipping some Dom Pérignon in a bubble bath, the idea of using the floor and the flusher as a table didn't exactly appeal to fans, who quickly labeled the image "nasty" and "disgusting."

"How can you eat off a plate that's been sitting on the toilet?!," as one incredulous critic wrote, while another said that Kourtney's "bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of."

So in response to the backlash, Kourtney felt the need to address the amount of "yucks" and puke face emojis underneath her post, explaining that the spread was actually part of an organized shoot for plant-based chicken brand, Daring, with husband Travis Barker, 47.

According to Page Six, The Kardashians star reshared the photo carousel to her Instagram Story with the caption, "the comments about this photo,” which was also accompanied by several swirly eyed emojis. In the next slide, Kourtney then went on to prove that the set-up was for an ad campaign shot by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth, posting a shot of the final image, in which she can be seen pretending to eat the burger while Travis tackles the bottle of champagne.

So while it's safe to say that she probably uses an actual dining table most of the time, you can still check out what Instagram commenters are saying about Kourtney's pics below.