Inside KitchenAid’s Hibiscus Fashion Party With Marta Del Rio

A Hibiscus-colored glow illuminated the space at KitchenAid’s fashion presentation and party on Thursday night put on by Whirlpool's in-house agency, WoW Studios. And in true KitchenAid fashion, the evening was complete with Hibiscus-tinted treats and cocktails like Hibiscus margaritas.

The vivid fuchsia-like hue with a matte finish was the star of the evening as it was named the 2023 KitchenAid Color of the Year. Models lined up and posed in their avant-garde Hibiscus looks created by Marta Del Rio and a group of other buzzy designers like Bach Mai and Wiederhoeft.

"It was a pleasure to be able to invite five New York-based fashion labels to expand this core collection,” added Del Rio. “Each of their custom editions for this project showcases their design hallmarks and celebrates the KitchenAid Color of the Year, Hibiscus."

All the looks were inspired by the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender from KitchenAid, each of which were placed next to the models and are now available in Hibiscus in all of their iconic glory.

"KitchenAid is a brand with an instantly recognizable design language, which made celebrating the new Hibiscus color a natural fit as we toast vanguard talent at New York's fashion celebration,” said Marta Del Rio.

Music from international sound designer Alex Chapman kept guests dancing all night at IRON23. Guests included Amber Wang, Catherine Li, Grace Duah, Indi Star, Kat Nova and Sophie Sumner.

Check out more photos from the KitchenAid Hibiscus celebration in the gallery, below.