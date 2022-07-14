Amazon Music is giving us exactly what we need this summer: Kim Petras, the movie. The dance-pop icon shared today a preview for her upcoming documentary, The Lead Up, available July 20 on the Amazon Music Youtube channel and app.

On the heels of the German-born singer’s latest EP, Slut Pop, released in February, the docfollows her whirlwind, post-pandemic return to the stage. With behind-the-scenes looks at Petras’ rehearsals, shoots and performances, Amazon Music promises to highlight all "the blood, sweat, and tears" that goes into making everything happen.

As promised, Petras opens up in the preview that begins with her saying, “I don’t want to be invited to the table because I’m transgender. I want to be invited to the table because I put my whole heart into my music.” She goes on to share the challenges of cutting off career-high performances because of COVID, including a European tour opening for Camila Cabello and a Coachella set.

Even after a two-year lull, her career has sky-rocketed since she first rose to fame with her 2017 hit, “I Don’t Want It All.” Petras’ talent brought her to the mainstage at New York City Pride this year, becoming the first trans headliner at Pride Island. She also headlined iHeartRadio & P&G’s 2022 Can’t Cancel Pride, and in a true, full circle moment, was introduced by JoJo Siwa, a known Petras stan who named her car “Tiff-A-Nay” after a lyric in “Coconuts.”

Earlier this year, Kimchella stole the show with her performance at Coachella, headlined by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd. Back in 2021, Petras made history as the first trans performer at the VMAS, where she took the stage with her song, “Future Starts Now,” accompanied by none other than Paris Hilton. Before that in August 2021, Petras signed with Republic Records (a label that includes Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande) after years as an independent artist.

From Petras’ single “Coconuts,” a fruity favorite, that took over TikTok to her performances that carried our exit from quarantine, you’re not going to want to miss the pop star’s journey through it all (potentially with a cameo from “Mary-Kate and Ashley” or “Cartier and Tiffany”).

Photography: Oscar Ouk for PAPER



