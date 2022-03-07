Kim Kardashian surprised many fashion circles a few days ago when she was spotted attending her first Prada show in Milan, dressed head-to-toe in the brand while taking selfies with Miuccia and Raf Simons. Was this the start of a new post-divorce fashion era and the end of her Balenciaga style chapter (one that's still indirectly tied to her marriage with Kanye West)?

Not so fast. The reality star-turned entrepreneur seemed to signal her commitment to all things Balenciaga on Sunday, sitting front row at the brand's Winter 2022 show next to Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit and Euphoria star (and Balenciaga muse) Alexa Demie.

But it was her outfit that stole all the headlines yesterday: a black bodysuit wrapped entirely in yellow Balenciaga-branded caution/packing tape, which made a "sticky tape-y sound" when she walked. She documented the process on her Instagram Stories, showing four Balenciaga assistants wrapping her spandex look and boots in the aforementioned tape, which took 30 minutes to create. (A ready-to-wear version appeared on a model on the runway.)

Photo via Instagram Stories/ @KimKaradshian

According to the New York Times, Balenciaga creative director Demna said the tape was a nod to the dress-up experiments he’d done as "a rootless child." The outlet also reported that the brand will be selling the rolls of tape in their stores so that everyone can craft their own DIY look.

'“I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down. Should I just let it rip?” Kim reportedly said. Thankfully, it didn't tear — as she indicated afterwards in her IG Story — saying that she was carefully cut out of the outfit when the show was over so that it could be kept in her archives.

Photo via Instagram Stories/ @KimKardashian