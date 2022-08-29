Kim Kardashian wishes she could take back her infamous "advice" for female entrepreneurs.

In case you need a brief refresher, the Skims and KKW Beauty founder came under fire back in early March after doling out some brutal and pretty out-of-touch advice for women in business, saying that the secret to success came down to having a pure girlboss hustle mentality.

“I have the best advice for women in business," Kim told Variety at the time. "Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

For obvious reasons, her comments ended up rubbing the vast majority of people the wrong way, with many calling her out for peddling such a privileged viewpoint, especially as a multimillionaire who grew up as a wealthy LA socialite. In fact, Kim's remarks were so widely condemned that the reality star eventually went on Good Morning America to clarify her stance, telling host Robin Roberts that the quote was presented "with no context" and that she was merely responding to a larger conversation about her being "famous for being famous."

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

However, there appears to have been a lot more going on behind the scenes of the controversy itself, as Kim can be seen talking about the public uproar that followed in the new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, which debuted Monday, August 29 via Hulu's YouTube channel.

“You saw all of the backlash on the 'Variety' interview?,” Kim can be heard saying before sister Khloé Kardashian responds with a pointed "no one sympathizes with you." And it seems as if Kim herself agreed with the general consensus, as she went on to claim that she understood why her comments struck a nerve, adding that she was "mortified" and got "why people were upset."

Watch the entire trailer for The Kardashians season two below.