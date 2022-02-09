Having spent the better part of two years now cooped up in our homes, working remotely and going to Zoom parties , the digital burnout is all too real and it has Kim Kardashian ready to throw her phone in the ocean, literally.

According to the latest Vogue cover story, Kardashian is looking to prioritize herself as she heads into her forties, saying that the forthcoming decade is all about “being Team Me.” The billionaire beauty mogul explained that she plans to eat well, work out more, spend more time with her kids and just generally unplug a little bit more. "I’m going to put my phone down," the once terminally online celeb told the publication. "Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

Kardashian goes on to explain this new attitude was spurred by her friends physically throwing their phones in the ocean. Side-stepping pretty much any question about her rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson (who actually referred to her as his girlfriend for the first time the other day), she alluded to a recent trip they took together around New Years.

And while Kardashian said that she didn't join her friends in the moment, it did inspire her to change her number which has apparently helped cut down on the number of calls and messages she left on read. The whole thing ties back into her newfound effort to put herself first and have a general "give no fucks" attitude.

“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, 'We’re on fucking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” she says. “I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’”

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian said. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”