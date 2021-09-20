Kim Kardashian's lawyer denied the existence of a second Ray J sex tape.

On Saturday, the musician's former manager, Wack100, told Bootleg Kev that he had "part two" of the notorious sex tape, which he claimed was "more graphic and better than" the first. But he also said that the only person he'd consider selling it to was Kanye West, because "that's the mother of his children."

"Because it's Kanye, I probably would give it to [him]. That's for him," Wack said. "We can't put that out there in the world like that. It'd be disrespectful."

Granted, Wack continued to live up to his name by going on to tell Kanye that it would be "a great personal, private NFT," before urging the rapper to "holla at me, bro."

"We got part two on the laptop," he added. "Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it."

As a result, Kim's longtime lawyer, Marty Singer, refuted the extremely gross assertion to TMZ, calling the claim "unequivocally false" and saying that it was "unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame." Not to be deterred though, Wack responded to Singer's denial by saying there were "signed contracts" and "deliverables for tape 1, 2 & 3" in an Instagram Story, before also claiming that "Ray J can't control what I NOW control."

And while Ray J hasn't responded in an official capacity, he did say Wack's statement "ain't cool" in a comment underneath the clip, writing that, "I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving."

"How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?" he went on to say. "I'm a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh."