If you thought Pete Davidson’s rumored tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian was a lot, we've got some news for you. The SKIMS creator is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, and in a sneak peek, she revealed that not only was the “KIM” tattoo real, but it’s not the only one the Saturday Night Live star got recently.

When host Ellen DeGeneres brought up Davidson’s new tat that fans spotted on social, Kardashian replied, “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, that he got.” She played coy about revealing just how many new tattoos he’s gotten since the two started dating, simply saying they’re all “cutesy” things. She does have a favorite, though. “My favorite one ... says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.'”

His “KIM” tattoo that fans made note of in his video taunting her ex, Kanye West, over the weekend is actually a branding, not even a traditional tattoo. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different,” she told DeGeneres.

Kardashian’s gushing over her new boo didn’t just stop at talking about his new tattoos, though. She had nothing but sweet things to say about Davidson and how much fun she’s having with him. “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,’” she said of finally making her relationship with Davidson Instagram official just days ago.

The two have been linked for a few months now, but things have been heating up as they’ve made more and more public outings together. Kardashian’s first pics with Davidson came at the peak of his ongoing feud with West, who continues to lambast both of them at every turn. Though Kardashian has been vocal about how damaging West’s actions have been to her and their children, she appears to be doing her best to take it in stride — with Davidson there for support.

“It feels good,” she said of moving on with her life and being with Davidson. “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it ... just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”