Move over Sexy Bernie Sanders! There's a hot new topical Halloween costume in town and it's probably one of the most meme'd about looks from this year's Met Gala (and no it's not the "Peg the Patriarchy" bib, but we're sure thats not far behind).

Online retailer, Yandy, has launched their own costume inspired by Kim Kardashian's all-black Met Gala look. Based on the head-to-toe fully covered Balenciaga gown Kardashian wore on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala, the "Mystery Guest Gala Costume" features a similar silhouette complete with breathable full-head mask — albeit with a little more transparent material and some skin showing as you would expect from a $99.99 version of a presumably multi-thousand dollar couture gown.

"Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we're here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde," the site's description of the costume read. "Heart eyes for dress code perfection with all black everything from this concealed, Calabasas queen. Dark, dramatic, and ever so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest costume. Dare we say, you'll re-kim-dle your red carpet fame."

The costume is currently available via Yandy's site, but the retailer warns that they are selling out fast. Plus, look on the bright-side, you could always recycle the costume next year as Dementor from Harry Potter.