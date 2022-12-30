Kim Kardashian Contemplates Having Kids Post-Kanye

It would be an understatement to say that Kim Kardashian's year has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. From finalizing her divorce with rapper Kanye West, who spiraled into a full-on antisemitic fall from grace before the year was out, to the nine-month rebound relationship with Pete Davidson that ended in August, you couldn’t blame Kardashian if she never wanted to think about her love life ever again. But as it turns out, she hasn't ruled out giving dating another shot altogether.

Appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Kardashian revealed that she hasn't entirely ruled out the possibility of having more children down the line. “I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation,” the 42-year-old The Kardashians star told Paltrow, adding that while she would "never say never," she "would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision."

In an incredibly on-brand move from Paltrow, the vagina-scented candle purveyor suggested freezing her eggs for future use, to which Kardashian agreed by saying, "I think embryos are the best way to go," although she expressed some hesitation having seen many of her friends go through the process only to end up disappointed. "So, whatever's meant to be will be."

Kardashian was clear to stress that she wasn't in any big rush to get back into the dating pool, but "I have this fantasy in my head like, 'fourth time’s a charm.'" Having been previously been married to former basketball player Kris Humphries for 72 days and producer Damon Thomas when she was 19, Kardashian remarked that her marriage to West felt like her "first real marriage."

"The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was," Kardashian explains. However, she does concede that, "Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well."

Kardashian is also the first to admit that dating her comes with its fair share of baggage. "There’s a part of me that's like, ‘Oh my god. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?'" Kardashian said in a recent interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, presumably alluding to West who, among other things, depicted himself beheading then-boyfriend Pete Davidson as part of a prolonged online harrasment campaign. The actor ended up having to seek professional trauma therapy for it. "I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent."