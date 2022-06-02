Nearly two decades since we’ve been keeping up with Kim Kardashian and the famous face hasn’t aged one single day. That’s no coincidence. Kardashian has been chasing eternal youth ever since — going to great lengths to preserve her signature look, and it seems she’d stop at nothing. In fact, the star even went so far as to say she’d potentially “eat poop” if it meant maintaining her skin’s youthful glow.

“I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she said in an interview with The New York Times, closely following sister Kourtney’s own “personal health practices,” which include drinking husband Travis Barker’s fluids four times a week in the name of fertility.

The extremist beauty treatment musing isn’t apropos of nothing. On Wednesday, Kardashian announced her latest venture: a new skincare line, called SKKN by Kim, launching June 21. After trademarking the line last year, Kim opened up to the Times about formulating her new brand and how the ethos behind it mimics her daily routine.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” she tweeted. Adding that every product is packed with “clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Kim’s “I’ll try anything once” philosophy extends even beyond beauty. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, she addresses the origins of her and boyfriend Pete Davidson’s relationship which ultimately stemmed from curiosity about a particular rumor that circulated about Davidson’s genetic gifts. “I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my God. I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, like, heard about this BDE, [I] need to get out there ... I was just basically DTF.” Now a bonafide couple, with the (many) tattoos to prove it, Kardashian definitely got more than she bargained for, but that’s the beauty of some good Big... Big Energy.