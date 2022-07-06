Last year, Balenciaga debuted its first Haute Couture show under creative director Demna without big names on the runway (well, I guess Ella Emhoff was still coming off that inauguration hype), letting the clothes speak for themselves.

But this time the brand did a complete 180 for Demna's second couture outing today and enlisted a bunch of very famous people to walk the show, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. So did Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, who's become something of a breakout star on the Fashion Week circuit this year.

You could pretty much guess which stars were going to walk the show just from looking at who all attended. Keith Urban was randomly there, so you had a suspicion Kidman would manifest at some point. Then there was Kris Jenner and North West without Balenciaga muse Kim, so you knew she had to be walking the show.

Dua Lipa's cameo also wasn't too surprising, as she's been wearing numerous custom stage looks from them for her world tour. Quinn, while not quite a household name yet, sat front row at the brand's show in New York (as well as Marc Jacobs') and she's tall and thin, so there ya go.

All of them also starred in the accompanying lookbook, where their lesser-known counterparts had their faces covered up with black face masks. The setup was a continuation of last year's format where the models posed salon-style holding numbered couture cards.

Speaking of celebs, Alexa Demie was there, but in the audience. No Kanye West this time — he was at the last one (Kim wasn't there). In fact, Kim and Kanye seem to be alternating Balenciaga shows ever since they got divorced. I wonder if this arrangement was in some way part of their settlement. Kinda chic, no?