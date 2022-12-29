Kim Kardashian Divides Fans With Deleted TikTok of Dogs in Garage

Kim Kardashian is stirring up controversy once again, and this time it involves her dogs.

It all started last week when the Skims mogul took to her @kimandnorth TikTok account — which she shares with daughter North West — to upload a video of her family's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, in their garage. Featuring a set-up that included a large pen, dog training pads and the pups trotting around the garage in little coats, it seemed as if Kim wanted to show off Sushi and Sake's Christmas decor — stockings, trees and all.

That said, some fans took issue with the fact that the dogs seem to live in the garage. And as if that wasn't enough, the debate only intensified after the video in question mysteriously disappeared from Kim and North's page, leading many to wonder why Kim had deleted the video.

“This video was deleted from North’s account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…," as a user who reposted the TikTok asked. And if the comments are any indication, there were plenty of fans who were also suspicious, with one commenter writing, "Provide a better life than this for your dogs."

"I have a huge feeling they never really leave that garage," another person said, while a third added, "you’d think someone in a mansion would have like a dog room inside the mansion and not the garage."

Granted, Kim also had a number of defenders who dismissed the criticism in comments like "Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest" and "Tbh id love to live in Kim’s garage too."

Watch the recording of Kim and North's original TikTok below.