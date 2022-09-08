Kim Kardashian believes it's all about picking your battles.

Over the past few months, a number celebrities have been called out by climate activists for their substantial carbon footprints, primarily through criticism of their private jet usage. As a result, one of the people being taken to task over the environmental impact of their frequent travels has been the Skims founder, who also recently came under fire for allegedly breaking LA water conservation rules amidst one of the city's worst droughts in recent history. However, Kardashian herself has since addressed both scandals in one go by sharing her "realistic" take on climate change in her new cover story for Interview.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” as the reality TV star told the publication. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

After all, while the billionaire businesswoman claimed to love "learning" about the issue and how she can help from her circle of "super climate change-involved friends,” she also said some actions aren't really practical when it comes to her high-profile lifestyle.

“I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life," Kardashian continued, before concluding, “No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

That said, Kardashian isn't the only member of her famous family who's come under scrutiny for their actions amidst the ongoing climate crisis, as little sister Kylie Jenner was recently deemed a "climate criminal" for taking a 17-minute flight between Camarillo and Van Nuys, Calif. on her private jet, which is typically a 45-minute drive. But hey, at least they're not blaming their negative environmental impact on lending their luxury planes out to friends.

You can read Kardashian's Interview cover story here.