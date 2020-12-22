America
Famous People

Let Kim Kardashian Pay for Your Presents

Trey Alston
3h

Kim Kardashian-West wants to help people with their holiday shopping this year by handing out a lot of money.

She announced yesterday, Dec 21, that she's going to donate $500 to 1,000 people — adding, in a tweet, just how hard the pandemic has been for some followers. That's enough to buy one of the two new gaming systems by either Microsoft or Sony — if you can get your hands on one.

"I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they're going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids," she wrote. "I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people."

To enter, all that fans had to do was reply with their Cash app $Cashtag and use the hashtag #KKWHoliday.

Kardashian-West's giveaway comes at a time where celebrities are eager to offer a financial helping hand to fans. Beyoncé recently revealed that for January, she's set to give $5,000 grants to people that are facing foreclosures.

To apply for the grant, you must file an online application starting on January 7 at NAACP.org.

Photo via Getty/ Rich Fury
