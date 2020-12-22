Let Kim Kardashian Pay for Your Presents

Kim Kardashian-West wants to help people with their holiday shopping this year by handing out a lot of money.

She announced yesterday, Dec 21, that she's going to donate $500 to 1,000 people — adding, in a tweet, just how hard the pandemic has been for some followers. That's enough to buy one of the two new gaming systems by either Microsoft or Sony — if you can get your hands on one.

Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday 🎄🎁 #partner pic.twitter.com/aHV4COQUvd

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2020

"I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they're going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids," she wrote. "I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people."

To enter, all that fans had to do was reply with their Cash app $Cashtag and use the hashtag #KKWHoliday.

Kardashian-West's giveaway comes at a time where celebrities are eager to offer a financial helping hand to fans. Beyoncé recently revealed that for January, she's set to give $5,000 grants to people that are facing foreclosures.

To apply for the grant, you must file an online application starting on January 7 at NAACP.org.