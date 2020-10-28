America
Kim Kardashian is catching heat for another post from her controversial private beach party.

Less than 24 hours after uploads from the star's 40th birthday celebration sparked a new Twitter meme, Kim is now being criticized for a different reason — and it's thanks to what appears to be a botched Photoshop job.

It all started Wednesday morning when she returned to social media to share a bikini-clad beachside snap of herself with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian alongside the caption, "Girls just wanna have sun." And while the vast majority of commenters continued to take her to task for the previous day's tone-deaf post, others seemed more fixated on where exactly Kim's arm went.

After all, the accusations were unsurprising given Kim's history of alleged photo-editing gaffes. In several responses to the post, commenters zoomed in on her right arm to ask, "Where's the rest of your arm Kim?"

"Girl ur hand is literally gone," a second person observed, while a third simply wrote, "Nice photoshop Kim."

Granted, some also hypothesized that her arm could have just been angled in a way where it was hidden behind Khloé's back.

Kim herself has yet to respond to the Photoshop fail chatter. In the meantime though, see her post for yourself, below.

Photo via Getty

