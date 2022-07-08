Kim Kardashian revealed she developed psoriatic arthritis while trying to fit into Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress.

Back in May, the Skims founder sparked online backlash after appearing at the 2022 Met Gala in the iconic look, with many arguing that her 16-pound weight loss in three weeks set a toxic example for fans. And though Kardashian insisted that the strict diet and exercise regimen she went on was relatively healthy, it now seems as if it also triggered some unwanted side effects. Namely a nasty bout of psoriatic arthritis.

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” the star told Allure magazine in her new cover story. “It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Kardashian has always been open about struggling with psoriasis, or a skin condition that causes an itchy rash on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, per the Mayo Clinic. However, her psoriasis was apparently exacerbated by incorporating meat into her plant-based diet as part of her weight loss, which ended up turning into arthritis.

Albeit her health scare, Kardashian went on to tell the publication that her attempt to fit in the dress was a "roller coaster of emotions," adding that "to even find the dress was a feat, and then to get them to allow me to wear the dress was another feat.”

"You have [to wear] gloves and there are guards and you had to put down special paper," she continued. "I think [the dresser] was shaking because if anything rips, if anything goes wrong, you know? This is Marilyn’s dress. And it absolutely did not fit."

