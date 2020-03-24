In terms of pop culture, few phone calls have been as scandalous as Kanye West and Taylor Swift's conversation about his Life of Pablo track "Famous."

Back in 2016, Swift publicly called out West's "I made that bitch famous" line. In response, Kim Kardashian posted a Snapchat video of Swift approving the lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex" over the phone, though it was somewhat unclear whether she also agreed to the other reference.

However, the incident still led to ample backlash and the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty hashtag — something Swift continued to rebuff as "character assassination." This past weekend though, newly leaked footage of the full, 25 minute-long conversation appears to indicate that Swift was telling the truth.

As heard in the video, Swift did approve the "sex" lyric, but no mention was made of the "made that bitch famous" bit, which led many to believe Kardashian selectively edited the footage she posted. Subsequently, Swift took to her Instagram Story on Monday to address the new video alongside a PSA asking fans to donate to coronavirus relief efforts.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Swift wrote.

And now, Kardashian has responded to Swift's statement with a series of tweets, in which she derided Swift's timing as "very self-serving" and accused her of "lying."

"I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying," Kardashian wrote after criticizing Swift for choosing "to reignite an old exchange" at a time when "millions of real victims" are "suffering."

Kardashian then went on to say that her real gripe was the suggestion that West never asked her permission, though she added that "nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission."

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,'" she wrote, referencing the statement put out by Swift's publicist in the wake of the drama.

"The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation," Kardashian continued. "I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative."

Not only that, but Kardashian also took a moment to defend West's recording of the "making of all of his albums for his personal archive," and asserted that he "has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."

That said, in response to Kardashian's tweets, Tree Paine — Swift's long-time publicist — reposted her "unedited original statement," and wrote, "Btw, when you take parts out, that's editing," before adding, "P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

See Paine's tweet, below.

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020