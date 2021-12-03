As the topic of abortion bans and potentially the fate of Roe v. Wade once again comes before the Supreme Court, the debate over women's rights and whether or not they should have autonomy over their bodies is now squarely in the public eye. And while the fate of that conversation may be tenuous given the state of our current judicial reality, artists aren't taking it lying down.

In the first release since her acclaimed solo debut, Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon is back with a brand new single, "Grass Jeans." Recorded with members of her touring band, the proceeds are set to benefit the non-profit organization, Fund Texas Choice, throughout December. Created in response to the passage of Texas' recently passed House Bill, which resulted in the closure of 75% of abortion clinics across the state, the fund looks to provide access to abortion for those in rural and low income areas who may be facing financial and geographic constraints.

“I often get asked, 'Can music change things for people in a political landscape?' Hell yes it can... but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything," Gordon says. "So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

Check out Kim Gordon's latest single, "Grass Jeans," below, and learn more about Fund Texas Choice, here.