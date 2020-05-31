Killing Eve's third season wraps up tonight and what a wild ride it's been. After last week's episode (special shoutout to Villanelle's green, Muppet-y golfing jacket), we're left wondering whether the season finale will tie up some loose ends.

Will Konstantin recover from his heart attack and make it to Cuba? Will Villanelle go with him? Will we finally learn more about the Twelve and what their ultimate aims are? How deeply embedded in government are they? Is Konstantin Kenny's father? Will Eve and Villanelle reunite?

After you tune into the final episode, join us on Facebook Live Sunday night at 10 PM EST (7 PM PST) for PAPER and AMC/BBC America's Chilling Eve redux where we'll toast the end of the season. Co-hosts Maude Garrett and Angèlique Rochè will break down all of our lingering conspiracy theories, celebrate all of the best Season 3 fashion moments and party with fans.

Show your fandom using #ChillingEve in the comments section on Facebook for a chance to have your series questions answered by our hosts!