You're Invited to Our 'Killing Eve' After Party

Throw on your best pink tulle (or printed suit or polka dot veil or red jumpsuit) and join PAPER and AMC/ BBC America this Sunday, May 10 at 10 PM EST for "Chilling Eve," our virtual after party following this week's Killing Eve episode. Hosted by PAPER's very own editorial director, Mickey Boardman and YouTube's Hailey Bright and featuring music by DJ br0nz3_g0dd3ss, the party will have us all breaking down the latest in Eve and Villanelle's saga and sharing our favorite moments from the new season.

Streaming via Zoom and Facebook Live, we'll play games (including some Killing Eve-themed F*ck, Marry, Kill), discuss the series' best fashion moments and hold a cosplay contest where you'll be able to show off your outfit. The winner with the best look will receive a prize. There'll also be some teasers of the next episode, a special Killing Eve cocktail menu and — who knows — even a surprise or two.