

The Don’t Worry Darling drama won’t stop despite the film finally being released. The latest controversy surrounding the Olivia Wilde-directed film comes from actress KiKi Layne’s latest Instagram post.

Layne shared a video and two photos from the set of the new dystopian movie, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. She cozies up to cast member and boyfriend Ari’el Stachel, whom she indicates to have met while filming. In her caption, Layne alleged that she and Stachel were cut from the majority of the movie in the aftermath of filming.

Layne wrote, “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," alongside the hashtags "#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason."

In the film that debuted with over $19 million in ticket sales, according to AP News, Layne and Stachel play married couple Margaret and Ted. While their eerie plotlines were crucial to the story, the actors ultimately had small roles in the final cut. Nestled within her praise of Stachel, Layne’s subtle shade garnered support from cast member Gemma Chan, who commented with a red heart.

Another advocate was Satchel himself. He replied, “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.” Stachel also gave his own take on TikTok two days ago, standing in front of tweets complaining he didn’t get enough screen time.

From Shia LeBeouf’s hostile exit over abuse allegations to Wilde’s budding romance with Harry Styles, both of which occurred before the film’s premiere, Layne’s claim is just the latest in an onslaught of Don’t Worry Darling drama.