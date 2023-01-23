Kiely Williams Says She Hooked Up With Three Members of B2K

3LW's Kiely Williams is coming clean about hooking up with three-fourths of R&B quartet B2K — all at the same time.

The 36-year-old Cheetah Girls star spilled the tea on her past relations with B2K's Raz B, Lil Fizz, and J Boog in a recent interview on Jan 20 with producer Carlos King. Absent from her list was the boy band's final member and lead singer Omarion. None of the men have responded to the allegations.

The salacious detail, which has gone viral, came up when King asked the singer if she had ever dated B2K’s Raz B, to which she replied, "Date’ is a loose word. I wouldn’t give that definition. I think I said 'entanglement.'"

This isn't the first time Williams has been candid about her dating history while at the height of her career. In 2021, while promoting her role on King's reality series BET Presents: The Encore, the singer and actress told The Shade Room that she had in fact hooked up with all of B2K — plus singer Mario.

Whatever the truth may be, the Disney alum firmly stands by her past, reminding viewers she is a grown woman now. “I'm grown, I can admit it. Everybody has their hoe days," Williams said. "Let them have 'em! We’ll look back on them days when we're older and be like, 'Yeah. I was out there thot, thot, thottin.'"

Watch Kiely Williams' full interview with Carlos King below.