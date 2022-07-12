Inside Kidd Kenn's Packed NYC Pride

It’s a wonder how Kidd Kenn made it to the end of Pride Month in one piece.

Just going on music releases alone, the irreverent rapper had a schedule so packed that it seemed almost superhuman. Kenn kicked off the month with the release of his Celebrating Pride: Kidd Kenn EP — which featured performances from cupcakKe, Saucy Santana and Rico Nasty, as well as production from Pooh Beatz of "WHATS POPPIN" fame — before dropping a piano-based headbanger with "At It Again," and rounding off the month with the Beethoven-sampling, “Want Not A Need.”

Somehow, those ended up just being footnotes in his month-long run, though. Kenn's hectic schedule winded on as he performed with ballroom legends Jack Mizrahi, Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Jonovia at the LSS Ball hosted at Club Lambda in East Williamsburg on June 20. He gave an iconic performance of his bouncy single "Body," telling PAPER that "the girls went up" for it.

Just a few days later on June 23, Kenn made his way up to Harlem to perform at its "newest LGBTQ+ bar lounge" 4West Lounge during Trappy Hour, dubbing it "Trappy Pride" and kicking off New York City’s Pride weekend with a spectacle. The event was so popular that the venue was packed past capacity, with over 700 people crammed into the tight space. DJ Kenni Javon cycled through Kenn’s hottest and freshest songs, with Kenn saying, “It was the perfect end to a busy press week and kick off to the weekend.”

Even though Pride Month has come to a close, we’re here to celebrate everything Kenn was able to stuff into its short 30 days. Kenn gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the chaos and partying, below.

LSS Ball

Body so real, body look plastic.

Trappy Pride