Kid Cudi is opening up about mental health and how his daughter has played a key role.

Speaking at an event for New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Youth Anxiety Center, the rapper addressed the importance of self-care. “Before I actually had therapy, the music was there for me. It was the perfect way to express myself and feel safe doing it. I’m always asking my daughter if she’s cool. I’m always checking in with her. That’s important; I feel like that’s good for our connection.”

As an example of this, Cudi talked about his daughter's reaction to the floral sun dress he wore last year on Saturday Night Live as a tribute to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. “My daughter [texted] me and said, ‘Daddy you looked so pretty in your dress,’” he said. “That was all I needed. No one else’s opinion mattered.”

He later went on to gush even more about his daughter, adding, "Everything that I’m about, she’s about. This is a taste of the next generation. She accepts me for as wild and rock and roll as I am.”

Cudi has always been transparent when it comes his past struggles with depression and anxiety, revealing in 2016 that he checked himself back into rehab after ignoring childhood issues. “It was one of those things where it was just like: How do you come up to Mom who’s dealing with four kids, and your dad died, and she’s taking care of everybody on her own, that you’re dealing with something?”

And while Cudi may have only really cared about his daughter's opinion at the end of the day, the rapper's homage to Cobain did draw praise from critics and fans at the time. It turned out that the dress Cudi rocked for his performance of "Sad People" was actually a custom Off-White look made by the late LVMH artistic director Virgil Abloh.

Cudi later tweeted after the show about the outfit, "I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!"

Revisit the dress and Kid Cudi's SNL performance. below.