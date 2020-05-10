A number of Americans are struggling with their toilet paper supply, as many have been hoarding and panic-buying the household necessity amidst the COVID-19 crisis. But some of the Kardashians decided to use their rolls for a prank. Over the weekend, the Internet has criticized Khloé Kardashian for TP'ing Kourtney Kardashian's house during the quarantine.

On Saturday, Khloé and Kourtney's eldest son Mason threw rolls of toilet paper all over the yard. Kourt posted videos of the scene of the crime on her Insta Stories, where she says, "So I haven't had this much excitement in months." She laughs and calls the prank "genius."

Kris Jenner also shared footage of Kourtney's lawn on Instagram, and captioned it "Yikes," tagging her eldest daughter.

People are understandably pissed, and there's been a lot of online backlash. Many are calling the sisters out on their privilege, and saying that the prank is tone-deaf and insensitive given the current state the supply chain is in.

Neither Khloé or Kourtney have commented on the matter.