Khloé Kardashian announced that her family's Christmas party has been officially canceled.
In mid-November, the reality star was roundly criticized after telling fans that the Kardashian-Jenners were still hoping to host a smaller version of their annual holiday bash. However, it now appears as if the gathering has been canceled for good as the number of COVID-19 cases in California continue to surge.
On Sunday, Khloé took to her Twitter to reveal that her famous family had finally decided against throwing their annual Christmas Eve party in response to a fan check-in.
"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," she wrote. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."
Not only that, but Khloé also went on to say that her everyone was "so upset" about the cancellation, before responding to another fan who seemed equally as distraught over the news.
"I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire!," she
wrote. "Covid better be gone by next Christmas."
See Khloé's tweets, below.
