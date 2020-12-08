Khloé Kardashian announced that her family's Christmas party has been officially canceled.

In mid-November, the reality star was roundly criticized after telling fans that the Kardashian-Jenners were still hoping to host a smaller version of their annual holiday bash. However, it now appears as if the gathering has been canceled for good as the number of COVID-19 cases in California continue to surge.

On Sunday, Khloé took to her Twitter to reveal that her famous family had finally decided against throwing their annual Christmas Eve party in response to a fan check-in.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," she wrote. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Not only that, but Khloé also went on to say that her everyone was "so upset" about the cancellation, before responding to another fan who seemed equally as distraught over the news.

"I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire!," she wrote. "Covid better be gone by next Christmas."

See Khloé's tweets, below.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

Truly we are all so upset about it. I don’t know if you guys are making fun of me right now LOL but I really I’m talking about the Christmas Eve party LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020