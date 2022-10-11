Khloé Kardashian is sharing her story to remind everyone about the importance of skin checks.

On Tuesday, October 11, the Good American founder took to her Instagram Story in order to respond to the "numerous stories" about the "ever-evolving" bandage on her face, which was the result of a recent health scare.

According to Kardashian, it all started when she noticed a "small bump" on her face and assumed "it was something as minor as a zit." However, after seven months of "realizing it was not budging," the 38-year-old mother of two decided to get a biopsy that revealed something that the doctors said "was incredibly rare for someone my age."

Following a second biopsy, Kardashian said she was told to come in for an "immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," which was then performed by Beverly Hills-based surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher. And while she didn't go into specifics about the severity of the situation, sources told TMZ that the doctors found melanoma — a condition that the Mayo Clinic describes as "the most serious kind of skin cancer." The insiders also revealed that the tumor was tested after it's removal and turned out to be precancerous.

Thankfully though, Kardashian said she's on the mend after Dr. Fischer removed "everything," though that also means "you'll continue to see my bandages."

"And when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she continued. "But until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

The Kardashians star then went on to explain that she wanted her story to serve as a cautionary tale for others and a reminder to be regularly screened for cancer, even if you aren't predisposed to melanoma, before also revealing that she already had a surgery when she 19 after they found another melanoma growth on her back.

Kardashian added, "Most people aren't as lucky as me, and I am forever thankful and grateful."