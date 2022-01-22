Khloé Kardashian is coming under fire for selling her daughter's used clothes.

Last week, the reality star revealed that she'd be restocking her family's resale site, "Kardashian Kloset," with some of 3-year-old True Thompson's old designer clothing. However, the announcement was met with ample backlash after fans saw that the secondhand items cost hundreds of dollars, including items like Fendi jeans, Gucci shoes and an Oscar de la Renta dress, especially seeing as how Kardashian is already a multimillionaire.

Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits 😩😍 https://t.co/LV8cTMe4O5 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2022

"Why does everything they do need to be about $$$$$???," a critic wrote, while a second pointed out that Kardashian is often given these designer clothes as a celebrity and asked why she wasn't just "donating them" like "the rest of us regular folk."

"I don’t understand this," they said. "The family gets almost all of their clothing donated to them, they’re billionaires and the rest of us regular folk that buy our stuff donate what we no longer need."

Why does everything they do need to be about $$$$$??? — maria AR (@RC8588) January 15, 2022

I don’t understand this. The family gets almost all of their clothing donated to them, they’re billionaires and the rest of us regular folk that buy our stuff donate what we no longer need. This doesn’t even go to a charity. Make it make sense. — Jess (@JessEnough4) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, some commenters were more blunt, with one accusing her of being a "greedy fuck" and others asked if she was "broke," because "These prices are ridiculous!"

the way rich people hoard their money. Like give this shit away you greedy fuck https://t.co/lowoMmRWG0 — anusha (@nushers) January 20, 2022

Are you broke? These prices are ridiculous! — deloris petty (@delorispetty104) January 14, 2022

Why would you grossly overcharge for used clothes? 😳😳😳 — @YoRosie (@YoRosie1) January 20, 2022

Elsewhere, some were more focused on the fact that Kardashian wasn't just donating the clothes, with a Twitter user writing, "Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used."

"Who gives a damn about brand names," they continued. "So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them."

Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them. — There is no truth (@Lisap1227) January 17, 2022

That said, there was one particular item that really got people talking given its steep mark-up: A pair of $6.99 Target tights that were listed on Kloset for $20.

"You really deadass reselling some target kids tights for $20 when they $7," one commenter said, before another chimed in by saying Kardashian was "selling Target brand children's tights for 3 times the retail amount, PLUS $15 shipping."

You really deadass reselling some target kids tights for $20 when they $7 https://t.co/Lk4guXqEGh — Y. (@Shmurda_Yo) January 20, 2022

Can anyone tell me why @khloekardashian is selling Target brand children's tights for 3 times the retail amount, PLUS $15 shipping? You can buy them for $6.99 at Target, instead of $35 from Khloe. Target ad on the right. I hope she is donating to a children's charity.... pic.twitter.com/KJp7XeGMse — Street Feets (@street_feets) January 19, 2022



Either way though, a lot of people just thought the entire virtual yard sale "mad weird."

idk but IMO @khloekardashian selling her daughters used clothing for hundreds of dollars online is mad weird. do you really need the money from those? just donate? wild. — khaleesi (@jaldrich10) January 21, 2022

Khloe Kardash*an selling her daughters USED designer clothing for hundreds of $ online? Is really? Fucking? Weird? Firstly why the fuck would any sane person pay $400 for a pair of USED childrens designer jeans????? And secondly THATS REALLY weird dude. Like donate them tf??? — She-tachi Coochiha (@annk3nny) January 21, 2022

Though some defenders argued that she could be "donating the proceeds" to charity.

Does it occur to anyone that she will be donating the proceeds she gets from the clothing? That’s more useful than giving away used clothes. Adult celebrities do this all the time. U people just like to complain and be negative for nothing. — Delsia Hughley (@deldell9) January 19, 2022

Kardashian, however, has yet to respond to the criticism.