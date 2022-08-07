Khloé Kardashian and her ex, basketball player Tristan Thompson, have welcome their second child, a baby boy who was delivered via surrogate, as reported by People.

During the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian told audiences that her doctors warned her of another pregnancy, pointing to a high risk of miscarriage. She also previously revealed that she almost miscarried with her daughter True, who was born in 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep told People when the news first broke last month. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Kardashian and Thompson have dominated headlines with their tumultuous relationships. The couple split once in June 2021 and again in January — in large part due to Thompson's alleged infidelities, the most publicized of which was the Jordyn Woods scandal of 2019. Despite all this, the two have continued to maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship. In 2020, they even mused about having another kid together.