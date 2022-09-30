Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were reportedly engaged prior to his paternity scandal.

As first reported by BuzzFeed News, a source with knowledge of the situation revealed the Good American founder accepted Tristan's marriage proposal in February 2021. The two then kept their engagement under wraps for nine months until being called off in December 2021, when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged the basketball player had impregnated her in a lawsuit — meaning their son, Theo, was conceived one month after asking the reality star to marry him. He later issued a public statement about taking "full responsibility" for his actions and apologizing to Khloé "for the heartache and humiliation I have caused you" over the years, in reference to his repeated cheating.

However, this slightly contradicts the most recent episode of The Kardashians, where sister Kim Kardashian alludes to an engagement by saying, “I mean, the fact that he proposed and you never told us…”

"I'll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine's Day," Kim says in a confessional. "And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?' and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.' Oh my God, she didn't tell us!"

Sources then went on to provide some insight into the timeline by explaining that Tristan first proposed in December 2019. The couple then later "revisited the subject of an engagement” in February 2021, which is when Khloé supposedly said "yes." That said, the episode in question was reportedly filmed about a month after a paternity test confirmed Tristan's infidelity.

Even so, the pair — who also have a 4-year-old daughter named True — still welcomed a baby boy via surrogate this past August, though their second child was reportedly conceived around the same time Nichols' filed her lawsuit.

Neither Khloé nor Tristan have responded to the report.