Khloé Kardashian is opening up about having another child with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

In a new interview with Elle, the Good American founder talked about becoming "a mom of two" after welcoming the pair's second child — a baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed — via surrogate earlier this month.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Kardashian said of now having two young ones at home, including 4-year-old True, who she also shares with Thompson.



The 38-year-old reality TV personality then went on to talk about how her kids "challenge me as a person," calling the responsibility of "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people... an honor and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," she continued. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Her comments follow Thompson's highly publicized paternity scandal from earlier this year, where personal trainer Maralee Nichols saying that the NBA star — who also shares a 5-year-old son named Prince with ex Jordan Craig — fathered her now 8-month-old son, Theo, while still in a relationship with The Kardashians star. But despite initially denying the allegations, a paternity test later confirmed Nichols' claim, leading Thompson to issue a public statement, in which he apologized to Kardashian for "the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

As such, a source told E! News back in July that Kardashian had decided to keep the pregnancy under wraps in order to "protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."

